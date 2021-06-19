Advertisement

Farm Life Festival in Grandview

By Debbie McFadden
Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tenniel Register of R7 Reclaimed in Grandview joined QCL over Zoom to talk about Saturday, June 19th’s Farm Life Festival event going on at her farm/business.

It’s a chance to immerse yourself in greenery, take photos in the rustic setting, and enjoy shopping and nostalgia. The very best vendors of vintage, modern, rustic and handmade goods are featured at Farm Life Festival. Because of its location in the countryside, the event has plenty of room to roam allowing adequate space for both vendors and customers to enjoy the day. Mouth-watering BBQ and music is included!

FARM LIFE FESTIVAL: June 19th, 2021. LOCATION: 337 Cemetery Lane in Grandview, Iowa

Open 9am-3pm. Admission is $3. Kids 14 & under free. PHONE: (319) 729-2285

Happy Farm Life Eve!!!! The fun starts Saturday at 9am and let’s all day until 3pm!! Admission is just $3 and when you...

Posted by R7 Reclaimed on Friday, June 18, 2021

