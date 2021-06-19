Food Truck Fight in LeClaire June 18-19

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Food Truck Fight is back this year in LeClaire spanning Friday-Saturday, June 18 and 19. There are a dozen food trucks, live music, kids’ entertainment, lots of refreshing beverages, and a chance to vote for the 2021 Food Truck Fight Champion.

Some of the truck vendors participating include Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Los Primos, La Flama, Karam’s Mediterranean Grill, Chuckies and more. The event is sponsored by Quad City Realtors.

Hours of festivities: Friday, June 18 from 5-9 p.m., Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Saturday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$10 general admission tickets for ages 13 and up; Ages 12 years or younger get in for free.

