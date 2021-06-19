Advertisement

Hickory Creek Event Center Grand Opening

Saturday, June 19, in Davenport
By Debbie McFadden
Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The grand opening celebration of the Hickory Creek Event Center is going on Saturday afternoon, June 19, from 2-7 p.m. at 3504 Hickory Grove Road in Davenport, IA. Aubrey Farver, Event Coordinator of the event center is the Zoom guest for the segment.

This beautiful facility is built on the former Dugout property (even ONE WALL from the former bar/baseball-softball field was preserved and used in the space!). It can accommodate up to 500 people and is perfect for any occasion---especially weddings. Watch the video of the interview to learn more and appreciate the loveliness of the entire facility.

Hickory Creek
