Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court rules on Waterloo’s ban the box ordinance

By Associated Press
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court has struck down part of the city of Waterloo’s new “ban the box” ordinance that prohibits employers from making hiring decisions based on pending criminal charges without a legitimate business reason.

What remained after Friday’s ruling is language that doesn’t let employers ask about an applicant’s criminal history until after making a conditional job offer.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the ordinance only applies to businesses with 15 or more employees.

The measure is intended to ensure people with criminal convictions get a fair chance of getting jobs by encouraging employers not to discard applications only because potential workers check a box stating they have been convicted of a crime.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moline woman has died following an accident in Moline on Thursday. The Rock Island County...
Moline woman identified following fatal ‘tragic accident’ in Moline
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Enhanced Risk Late Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Friday to 3 AM Saturday (06-18/19-2021)
Police in Dubuque need your help in identifying a suspect who they say committed a theft at...
Police: Suspect needs identified following theft at Dubuque Walmart
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the victim accidentally left their wallet...
CRIME STOPPERS: $200 stolen out of wallet in Rock Island; suspect needs identified

Latest News

Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport Police respond to shots fired call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
Warm sunshine will continue this afternoon, but strong to severe storms should return Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast
Storms ending this morning, then sunshine for your Saturday.
Your First Alert Forecast
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect