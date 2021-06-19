Advertisement

Warm Sunshine For Your Saturday

Severe Storm Chances Return Sunday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- After a night of strong storms and heavy rain moving across the region, we’re finally getting a break in the form of some sunshine for your Saturday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with highs in the 80′s to low 90′s. Active weather returns early Sunday, with shower and thunderstorm chances. We’ll start with a warm front triggering a cluster of storms across the region from early morning to midday, followed by a break in the action during the afternoon hours, then a front bringing additional showers and storms by evening into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could become strong to severe for both morning and evening, so stay weather aware. The Storm prediction Center has put the entire viewing area at a SLIGHT to ENHANCED (a LEVEL 2 to 3) RISK. Once the front exits the region, cooler air moves in to start the work week, with less humid conditions and highs in the 70′s. Rain chances return late Wednesday night.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, muggy and very warm. High: 91°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for showers and storms developing toward daybreak. Low: 67°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again by evening. Some storms could become severe. High: 90°. Wind: S 10-15 mph

