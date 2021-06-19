Warm Sunshine For Your Saturday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- After a night of strong storms and heavy rain moving across the region, we’ll see activity winding down this morning, with a chance to enjoy some sunshine for your Saturday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with highs in the 80′s to low 90′s. Active weather returns early Sunday, with shower and thunderstorm chances. We’ll start with a warm front triggering a cluster of storms across the region from early morning to midday, followed by a break in the action during the afternoon hours, then a front bringing additional showers and storms by evening into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could become strong to severe for both morning and evening, so stay weather aware. Cooler air moves in to start the work week, with less humid conditions and highs in the 70′s. Rain chances return late Wednesday night.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny and very warm. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for showers and storms developing toward daybreak. Low: 67°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again by evening. High: 90°. Wind: S 10-15 mph

