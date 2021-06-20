First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Father’s Day could have severe weather in the area.

FAD info Sat PM

A majority of the QCA is under an enhanced risk for Sunday. There will be two rounds, one in the late morning/early afternoon and another in the late afternoon until midnight. In the late morning/early afternoon a warm front pushes from the south and aids the first round of storms. This round could come with strong winds and large hail. There will be a few hours of quiet weather between the two rounds. If there is enough sunlight, this will make it easier for the second round to produce severe weather.

The largest threat Sunday will be strong winds and hail with a lower threat for an isolated tornado and flash flooding. (kwqc)

A cold front will come in and aid the second round of storms. During the first few hours of the second round there is a chance for an isolated tornado alongside damaging winds and large hail. When the storms start to build together, the largest threats will be damaging winds near 70-80 mph and large hail nearing 2″ in diameter. The second round will also bring heavy rain and lead to a flash flooding concern in the northern 3/4 of the viewing area.

If you are spending time outside for the day, have multiple ways to receive warnings and have a plan to move inside quickly if storms are approaching. The storms will move out near midnight and there will be cooler, less humid air for Monday-Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

