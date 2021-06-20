Advertisement

Local author shares family history at Davenport Juneteenth event

Shellie Moore Guy’s great-great-grandfather served in the Civil War at the Arsenal
By Michael Tilka
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shellie Moore Guy has known about her great-great-grandfather’s involvement with the Civil War since the early 90s. His involvement is a reason why she’s a Rock Island native today.

“The 108th United States Color Troops was a regiment that was formed during the Civil War in Louisville, Kentucky,” Guy said, “My great-great-grandfather Charlie Wilson was a member of that regiment as was his younger brother.”

Wilson and Wilson’s younger brother were slaves when they joined the Troops, and they eventually made their way up to the QCA.

“They were sent to the Rock Island prison camps, prison barracks, confederate prison barracks which is now the site of the Rock Island Arsenal,” Guy added.

Guy had numerous documents, books, and even photos of regiment members which documented the Troops’ history. Now, she finds her family’s story as a perfect piece of history to revisit for Juneteenth.

“To have it here at Juneteenth, it’s important because the United States Color Troops, of course, had a hand in winning the war, making sure that slaves weren’t slaves anymore,” Guy said.

It also makes a local impact on the QCA.

“When you talk about slavery, emancipation, those kinds of subjects, that, if they were taught at all, were something that happened down South or over here. A lot of people could not connect themselves or their families to any of this kind of history,” Guy said, “But then to find out that the history is here, down the street, and you find out you were closer to it than you thought you were.”

Guy is hoping to turn the 108 USCT’s story into a children’s book.

“They can be inspirational, we’re talking about the story not just with my people, not just with my family members but all of these men,” Guy said, “(These) are former slaves who somehow made families, who raised children, and contributed to everything, everything that has to do with the United States.”

