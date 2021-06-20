Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport police respond to gunfire call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
Two rounds of storms today. One starting this morning into this afternoon, and the second this...
First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)
A Moline woman has died following an accident in Moline on Thursday. The Rock Island County...
Moline woman identified following fatal ‘tragic accident’ in Moline
Food Truck Fight in LeClaire June 18-19
Food Truck Fight in LeClaire June 18-19

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight for strong to severe storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight for strong to severe storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight for strong to severe storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight
Two rounds of storms today. One starting this morning into this afternoon, and the second this...
Your First Alert Forecast