Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say a three-car accident has shut down traffic Eastbound on Locust St. between Washington and Sturdevant.

Police say one person was taken from the crash to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the accident happened at the intersection of Washington and Locust at approximately 9:30 p.m. and say the accident is currently under investigation.

