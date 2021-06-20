Advertisement

Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car accident

One person was also transported to the hospital from the scene with minor injuries
Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound
Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say a three-car accident has shut down traffic Eastbound on Locust St. between Washington and Sturdevant.

Police say one person was taken from the crash to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the accident happened at the intersection of Washington and Locust at approximately 9:30 p.m. and say the accident is currently under investigation.

