Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound
Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car crash
FAD Info PM
First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)
Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport police respond to gunfire call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Ronald W. Nicodemus
Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership

Latest News

This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Critical week ahead for Biden's agenda
After nearly losing her son to suicide and fighting insurance companies to help them, a mother...
Relentless: A mother helps other families navigate mental health coverage
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill