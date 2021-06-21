DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Each year in June, people across the world go purple to raise awareness and show support for the over 50 million individuals worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is asking people to go purple in June to spread awareness and inspire action to help fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Megan Pedersen, Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, joins QCL over Zoom to inform viewers about the disease, its prevalence in our area, and how to raise awareness during the monthlong campaign.

Local businesses, attractions, individuals and families can choose to go purple in a variety of ways in June:

· Wear purple – Whether social distancing at home or safely in your place of work, wear your favorite purple t-shirt, hat, jewelry etc. and encourage your coworkers, family, friends and even pets to dress up in purple for the week.

· Light up purple – Businesses with the capability to light their building purple are encouraged to do so in June. Local attractions such as bridges, signs, etc. can also light up purple, and individuals can light their homes purple by changing the light bulb on their front porch to a purple bulb.

· Purple flowers in your windows – Color and cut our or print purple flowers to tape up in the windows of your homes and businesses.

· Share your purple on social media – Choose which purple activities you want to participate in then take pictures, share them on social media and tag @alziowa and #ENDALZ to turn Facebook, Instagram and Twitter purple too.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s:

● Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

● Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

● More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 16 million family and friends are providing care and support.

● In Iowa and Illinois alone, there are more than 66,000 and 230,000 people respectively living with Alzheimer’s and more than 73,000 and 381,000 family members and friends caring for them.

A full report is available at alz.org/facts and as always please call our free 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 with any questions related to Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and more.

