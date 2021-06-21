Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day sale starts Monday

Amazon's two-day 'Prime Day' starts Monday.
Amazon's two-day 'Prime Day' starts Monday.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon’s 48-hour “Prime Day” sale kicks off Monday.

For the next two days, look for deals on fashion, toys, electronics and more.

To join in, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. People who do not have one can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This year’s Prime Day is earlier than ever before. Amazon normally holds it later in the summer.

Last year, it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

Amazon says last year’s Prime Day was its best on record. The sales event has taken place since 2015.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Info PM
First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport police respond to gunfire call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound
Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car crash
A Moline woman has died following an accident in Moline on Thursday. The Rock Island County...
Moline woman identified following fatal ‘tragic accident’ in Moline

Latest News

Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Photos: Usain Bolt welcomes twin boys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regaining strength after 13 killed in Alabama
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
Suspect arraigned in killing of American student in Russia
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
American student killed in Russia