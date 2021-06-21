Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Info PM
First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport police respond to gunfire call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound
Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car crash
A Moline woman has died following an accident in Moline on Thursday. The Rock Island County...
Moline woman identified following fatal ‘tragic accident’ in Moline

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities since pandemic