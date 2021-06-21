Advertisement

Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the heavy oak limbs barely missed her head.

The woman was trapped in her Lexus until firefighters pulled her out.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A neighbor said the woman was driving up the street when the massive oak unexpectedly collapsed on top of her car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound
Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car crash
FAD Info PM
First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)
Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport police respond to gunfire call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Local author shares family history at Davenport Juneteenth event
Local author shares family history at Davenport Juneteenth event

Latest News

Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton...
Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case
A woman escaped with injuries after a huge oak swatted her car while she was driving in Atlanta...
Woman lucky to be aliver after large oak falls on car in Atlanta
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage