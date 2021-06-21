Advertisement

Butters Barkery & Pawstisserie

Baked-to-order dog treats & cakes
By Debbie McFadden
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -

Butters Barkery & Pawtisserie officially opened on April 1, 2021. Shannon Mullin, co-owner and operator of the business (with her daughter Alysia), joined PSL in-studio to talk about the new business offering beautiful and delicious pet cakes and treats. Butters Barkery is a licensed manufacturer and distributor of pet treats made with quality ingredients out of Galesburg. Watch the segment to learn more about the business---including the inspiration behind the brand, a beloved “shorkie” named “Butters”. Keep scrolling for contact info (below) including links to follow Butters Barkery on Facebook and Instagram.

  • Online orders available at buttersbarkery.com with$4.99 shipping to Illinois, Iowa, Arizona and Florida currently. More states are being added.
  • Free local delivery or pickup available
  • Currently available at the Dahinda General Store in Galesburg
  • Pup parties available All About Pets in Galesburg
  • The business is looking to branch out in specialty retail stores, wineries or other appropriate businesses that would like to feature Butters’ products
  • Butters Friends Matter: the business supports Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the US
  • They invite folks to contact them with your fundraising events

BUTTERS BARKERY & PAWTISSERIE (website) / (309) 368-4840 / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM

Happy Birthday Ollie!🥳🐾

Posted by Butters Barkery & Pawtisserie on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

