Butters Barkery & Pawstisserie

GALESBURG, Ill.

Butters Barkery & Pawtisserie officially opened on April 1, 2021. Shannon Mullin, co-owner and operator of the business (with her daughter Alysia), joined PSL in-studio to talk about the new business offering beautiful and delicious pet cakes and treats. Butters Barkery is a licensed manufacturer and distributor of pet treats made with quality ingredients out of Galesburg. Watch the segment to learn more about the business---including the inspiration behind the brand, a beloved “shorkie” named “Butters”. Keep scrolling for contact info (below) including links to follow Butters Barkery on Facebook and Instagram.

buttersbarkery.com with$4.99 shipping to Illinois, Iowa, Arizona and Florida currently. More states are being added. Online orders available atwith$4.99 shipping to Illinois, Iowa, Arizona and Florida currently. More states are being added.

Free local delivery or pickup available

Currently available at the Dahinda General Store in Galesburg

Pup parties available All About Pets in Galesburg

The business is looking to branch out in specialty retail stores, wineries or other appropriate businesses that would like to feature Butters’ products

Butters Friends Matter: the business supports Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the US

They invite folks to contact them with your fundraising events

BUTTERS BARKERY & PAWTISSERIE (website) / (309) 368-4840 / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM

