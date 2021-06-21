Advertisement

Davenport Schools Summer Meals Program

By Debbie McFadden
Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Summer should be a fun time for kids. But but for some children, summer can become a season full of hunger. After initially doing the program in 2020, Davenport Schools’ Summer Meals Program will be back this year and it begins June 21, 2021 and ends August 6, 2021. This program plans to serve 60,000 Meals at seventeen sites over seven weeks for students, ages 18 years and younger, to receive breakfast and/or lunch. Food is available every Monday-Friday with the exception of the July 5th holiday.

Joining QCL is Kent Heinen, DCSD, Food and Nutrition, to talk about the program. The Summer Food Service Program of the Iowa Department of Education provides the meals. Watch the video to learn more. CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN LOCATION AND TIME INFORMATION FOR MEAL SERVICE

