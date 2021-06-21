Deputies: Burlington man arrested after headbutting victim

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man in Des Moines County has been arrested on assault charges after officials say he headbutted another person.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say on June 17 they were called to the 11000 DMC Highway 99 area for an assault that had taken place.

Deputies were told that 26-year-old Michael Vincent Jagerson Jr., of Burlington, had walked up to a person on a porch and assaulted them by headbutting them. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On June 18, deputies say they located Jagerson Jr., and he was arrested for assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and his bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.

