Galesburg Police K9 receives bullet and stab protective vest

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department has received a bullet and stab protective vest for K9 Dax. The vest is thanks to a donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.

K9 Dax’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton of American Legion Riders Post #497 and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43” delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

You can read more from the city’s release below.

“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.  Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,301 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.  K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.  There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.  Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.  For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.  Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.”

