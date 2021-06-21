Gospel musician bounces back after year of COVID, serious accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At one point in 2020, gospel musician Kent Lindscog never thought he’d perform in front of an audience again.

“I had a rollover accident in December and I survived, it was a bad accident with a tractor in the hospital and things changed because I thought my music career was over,” Lindskog said.

The pandemic also shut down numerous opportunities.

“March 11 when I did my last inside program in Moline, I got home, the telephone started ringing off the hook, I got all these cancellations. It literally devastated me, I was so depressed,” Lindskog said.

For Good Samaritan Society administrator Letha Dolph, things weren’t so easy inside the nursing home.

“Every day was a new day and you just had to take it in stride and see what you were going to do,” Dolph said.

Lindskog was able to make his way out of the hospital and back performing after an encouraging phone call.

“When I was in the hospital a few days later a minister called me and said ‘would you come back to church and sing?’ and I said ‘yes’ so I did, and things started to go back like a puzzle,” Lindskog said.

The musician had a Father’s day performance at Good Samaritan Society for residents in the nursing home.

“What makes me the happiest is to see the seniors sitting in their chairs smiling, singing, having a good time,” Lindskog said, “It’s simply wonderful and simply magnificent to come inside the doors again.”

