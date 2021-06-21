Advertisement

Gospel musician bounces back after year of COVID, serious accident

Lindskog has performed 50 programs so far in 2021
By Michael Tilka
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At one point in 2020, gospel musician Kent Lindscog never thought he’d perform in front of an audience again.

“I had a rollover accident in December and I survived, it was a bad accident with a tractor in the hospital and things changed because I thought my music career was over,” Lindskog said.

The pandemic also shut down numerous opportunities.

“March 11 when I did my last inside program in Moline, I got home, the telephone started ringing off the hook, I got all these cancellations. It literally devastated me, I was so depressed,” Lindskog said.

For Good Samaritan Society administrator Letha Dolph, things weren’t so easy inside the nursing home.

“Every day was a new day and you just had to take it in stride and see what you were going to do,” Dolph said.

Lindskog was able to make his way out of the hospital and back performing after an encouraging phone call.

“When I was in the hospital a few days later a minister called me and said ‘would you come back to church and sing?’ and I said ‘yes’ so I did, and things started to go back like a puzzle,” Lindskog said.

The musician had a Father’s day performance at Good Samaritan Society for residents in the nursing home.

“What makes me the happiest is to see the seniors sitting in their chairs smiling, singing, having a good time,” Lindskog said, “It’s simply wonderful and simply magnificent to come inside the doors again.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Info PM
First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport police respond to gunfire call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound
Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car crash
A Moline woman has died following an accident in Moline on Thursday. The Rock Island County...
Moline woman identified following fatal ‘tragic accident’ in Moline

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities since pandemic
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight for strong to severe storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight for strong to severe storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight for strong to severe storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight