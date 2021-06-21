Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman who hit a teenager on a moped and left him to die in 2018 has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Kelli Jo Michael, a former Cedar Falls resident, pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle. Authorities said Michael was texting while driving on Highway 150 south of Fayette when she struck a moped driven by 14-year-old Kaiden Estling of Maynard in June 2018. She then fled the scene.

Statements made in court said it wasn’t clear whether Kaiden would have survived if authorities had been called immediately.

A charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash remains pending if Michael appeals.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.