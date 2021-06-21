Advertisement

Josh Duffee 20th Anniversary Concert

By Debbie McFadden
Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Josh Duffee & His Orchestra will celebrate their 20th Anniversary by performing on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Lincoln Park for the Starlight Revue Concert Series.

Josh Duffee visited QCL to talk with Morgan and inform viewers about the upcoming anniversary event, his passion for music and performing, and the music from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s (which was the original inspiration for his career). Watch the segment to learn more about the show and QCA cultural history with the musical legacies of Bix Beiderbecke and Louie Bellson, both from the area.

About The 65th Starlight Revue Concert Series:

  • free concerts at Lincoln Park in Rock Island
  • Eight concerts are planned on Tuesdays throughout the summer ending on July 6
  • Concerts are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

We are excited to have The Tailfins Band back in Lincoln Park tonight! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening in...

Posted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

