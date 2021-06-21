Advertisement

Lingering Clouds, then Sunshine Later This Afternoon

A cool start to the work week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- It’s officially the second day of summer, but you wouldn’t know it by the thermometer. Look for clouds gradually clearing out of the region as high pressure moves in this afternoon Temperatures will be crisp and unseasonably cool, with highs only reaching the 60′s to lower 70′s. It’ll be clear and colder overnight with lows in the 40′s and 50′s (possible near record readings in some of our northern counties). Expect sunny and pleasant weather for Tuesday, then a chance for showers Tuesday night, and another day of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the 70′s to low 80′s. Rain chances return by the end of the week.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, followed by clearing skies. Sunshine later this afternoon, and not as warm. High: 72°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low: 53°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A chance for showers and storms by evening. High: 77°.

