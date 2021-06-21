Advertisement

Man arrested on meth, marijauna charges in Des Moines County

Officials say 63-year-old Timothy A. Weyls Sr., was arrested following a months-long...
Officials say 63-year-old Timothy A. Weyls Sr., was arrested following a months-long investigation with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force. They were following up on information on someone who was trafficking large amounts of drugs in the area.(kwqc, des moines county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man in Burlington has been arrested after officials say he was trafficking large quantities of narcotics in the Des Moines County area.

Officials say 63-year-old Timothy A. Weyls Sr., was arrested following a months-long investigation with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force. They were following up on information on someone who was trafficking large amounts of drugs in the area.

On Monday, June 21, officials with the task force, along with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block of 90th Avenue.

Weyls Sr., is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of drug tax stamp violation and maintaining a drug house.

He is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.

