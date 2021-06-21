Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on probation for crashing his vehicle into a Davenport car dealership and driving it through the business in August.

In April, Ronald W. Nicodemus, 62, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, Judge Mark Cleve sentenced him to 10 years on the criminal mischief charge and two years on each of the assault charges and ran the sentences back-to-back, for a total of 22 years.

However, he suspended the sentence and placed Nicodeums on two years of probation, Scott County court records show. If he completes probation, he will not have to serve the prison sentence.

According to court records, Nicodemus also was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Davenport officers responded at 4:17 p.m. Aug. 27 to Green Buick GMC, 3210 E. Kimberly Road, for a disturbance.

According to arrest affidavits:

Nicodemus came to the dealership earlier and asked for money and a free oil change from employees. The manager declined his request and told him several times to leave.

He then got into his 2011 Chevrolet Cruz and left a parking spot at a high rate of speed, causing the tires to squeal.

Nicodemus then intentionally crashed his car through the south standard entry doors of the dealership by putting it in reverse and repeatedly colliding with the doors approximately three times before finally gaining access to the building.

He continued to drive through the business, where several employees and customers were present. Nicodemus ran the car into several desks, walls, and one of the dealership’s vehicles.

According to the affidavits, he continued through the building and broke through the north exit doors with his front bumper.

