Morning Clouds, then Afternoon Sun

A cool start to the work week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- High pressure building in behind last night’s front will not only bring clearing skies to the region, but will also provide us with refreshingly cooler air. Look for lingering clouds this morning, followed by sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be quite a warm, with highs in the lower to middle 70′s. It’ll be clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40′s and 50′s. Expect sunny and pleasant weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70′s to low 80′s. Rain chances return by the end of the week.

TODAY: Morning clouds, followed by clearing skies. Sunshine this afternoon, and not as warm. High: 72°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low: 53°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 77°.

