New water main installation to close portion of 7th Ave. in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A new water main is being installed in Rock Island and city officials say it will close a portion of 7th Avenue while it is being installed.

Starting on Wednesday, June 23, 7th Avenue at 35th Street will be closed for the water main installation and repair of the roadway. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews and drivers in the area according to city officials.

The closure is expected to last one week and 7th Avenue should be reopened by July 1 pending weather.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this area, officials ask drivers to follow all posted signs for detour directions and to watch for trucks entering and leaving the area. Drivers are encouraged to use 30th and 38th Streets and 5th Avenue.

