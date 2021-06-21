Advertisement

NWS confirms Tornado touchdown in Dubuque County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERNARD, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is reporting damage from a tornado near the small town of Bernard, Iowa.

The storm hit around 8 p.m. Sunday night and three residents reported damage to outbuildings due to the storm. No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather service assessed the damage and determined it was the work of an E-F1 tornado with winds from 90-to -100 miles per hour.

The NWS says it also received reports of severe winds and hail. The strong storms continued into Illinois and heavily impacted some suburbs near Chicago.

