Police say donation bins in Galesburg have ‘no local charitable affiliation’; not approved by city

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg took to Facebook Monday to inform the community of donation bins in the town.

Police said many may have seen the donation bins lately, however, they were not approved by the city and police said they have no local charitable affiliation.

Residents are asked if you see the bins on your private property you can contact 847-220-3870 to have the bins removed.

