Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help identifying a driver and vehicle in Bettendorf.

Police say the photographs above, are believed to be the same vehicle from two separate incidents.

“While the one photo makes the vehicle look blue, it was described as black,” police said. “The suspect has been observed removing mail from roadside mailboxes with the flag raised for mail pickup.”

Suspects can then alter any checks acquired according to the police.

If you see this vehicle and driver checking mailboxes, police ask that you get the license plate and the direction they were last seen traveling and then call 911.

