QCL Featured Artist: Zay Williams
Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Quad Cities Live enjoys working with Quad City Arts. This week, we had the privilege of putting a Rock Island artist, Zay Williams, of Zay Creatives LLC, in the spotlight. Zay creates art using numerous types of media: canvas, clothing, shoes, and through relationships with musicians. Watch the interview to learn more and see his artwork.
Zay Creatives LLC (Facebook page) ZayCreatives.com (website)
