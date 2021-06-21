Advertisement

QCL Featured Artist: Zay Williams

By Debbie McFadden
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad Cities Live enjoys working with Quad City Arts. This week, we had the privilege of putting a Rock Island artist, Zay Williams, of Zay Creatives LLC, in the spotlight. Zay creates art using numerous types of media: canvas, clothing, shoes, and through relationships with musicians. Watch the interview to learn more and see his artwork.

Zay Creatives LLC (Facebook page) ZayCreatives.com (website)

For anyone that missed the big news, dropped my own shoe over the weekend‼️ and in honor of my mother I put her name on...

Posted by Zay Williams on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound
Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car crash
FAD Info PM
First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)
Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport police respond to gunfire call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Local author shares family history at Davenport Juneteenth event
Local author shares family history at Davenport Juneteenth event

Latest News

Josh Duffee 20th Anniversary Show
Josh Duffee 20th Anniversary Concert
Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
Davenport Schools Summer Meals Program
Davenport Schools Summer Meals Program
New Hickory Creek Event Center opens in Davenport, Iowa.
Hickory Creek Event Center Grand Opening