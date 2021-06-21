QCL Featured Artist: Zay Williams

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad Cities Live enjoys working with Quad City Arts. This week, we had the privilege of putting a Rock Island artist, Zay Williams, of Zay Creatives LLC, in the spotlight. Zay creates art using numerous types of media: canvas, clothing, shoes, and through relationships with musicians. Watch the interview to learn more and see his artwork.

Zay Creatives LLC (Facebook page) ZayCreatives.com (website)

For anyone that missed the big news, dropped my own shoe over the weekend‼️ and in honor of my mother I put her name on... Posted by Zay Williams on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

