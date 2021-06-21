Advertisement

Three escape early morning fire in Davenport on Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported following an early morning fire that happened in Davenport on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 3500 block of Fair Avenue just before 2:30 a.m., for a reported fire. Upon arrival, crews found flames and smoke coming from the rear of a single-family home. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and say they pulled out ceilings to extinguish a fire in the attice space.

Three people were home at the time of the fire but were able to exit the home safely prior to fire crews arriving.

MidAmerican assisted the fire department with controlling utilities.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

