Warren County highway worker injured after wheel comes off trailer, hitting worker

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A highway worker was injured and flown to Peoria after an accident in Warren County Monday morning.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said at 9 a.m., the worker was injured on US 67 on the bridge near 280th Avenue.

“A wheel came off the trailer of a southbound unit and struck the worker, who was standing near the guardrail” officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the worker, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to the hospital and then flown to Peoria for treatment.

Witnesses told police a dark pick-up truck pulling a tandem, side walled dump trailer, went past workers and it was believed the wheel came off the trailer.

Anyone who has information, or knows who may own or was using the trailer, is asked to call Monmouth Dispatch at 309-734-8383 or the sheriff’s office at 309-734-8505.

