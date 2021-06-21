Woman given deferred judgment in knife incident outside Bettendorf elementary school

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman accused of pointing a knife at a woman during an argument in the parking lot of a Bettendorf school in September was given a deferred judgment and placed on one year of unsupervised probation.

Scott County court records show Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was sentenced the same day.

If she completes probation, a conviction will not be entered on her record.

The incident happened around 8:13 a.m. Sept. 11 at Riverdale Heights Elementary, 2125 Devils Glen Road, according to Bettendorf police.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Chapman became upset with a woman who had stopped to wait for school personnel in the school’s parking lot to drop off her young grandchild. She had no prior relationship with the woman.

Chapman got out of her vehicle, pounded on the woman’s window, and told her to move. They began to argue, and the woman opened the driver’s side door of her vehicle.

Chapman removed a green and black folding knife from her pocket, opened the blade and pointed the tip of the knife at the woman, and challenged her to fight her.

The woman told police she was scared that Chapman would cut or stab her with the knife.

She closed the vehicle door, and Chapman returned to her vehicle, retrieved a baseball bat, and walked around the outside of her vehicle with it.

Chapman admitted to pulling out the knife, opening the blade, and pointing it at the woman, according to the affidavit.

