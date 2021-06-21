Advertisement

Woman given deferred judgment in knife incident outside Bettendorf elementary school

Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of...
Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman accused of pointing a knife at a woman during an argument in the parking lot of a Bettendorf school in September was given a deferred judgment and placed on one year of unsupervised probation.

Scott County court records show Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was sentenced the same day.

If she completes probation, a conviction will not be entered on her record.

The incident happened around 8:13 a.m. Sept. 11 at Riverdale Heights Elementary, 2125 Devils Glen Road, according to Bettendorf police.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Chapman became upset with a woman who had stopped to wait for school personnel in the school’s parking lot to drop off her young grandchild. She had no prior relationship with the woman.

Chapman got out of her vehicle, pounded on the woman’s window, and told her to move. They began to argue, and the woman opened the driver’s side door of her vehicle.

Chapman removed a green and black folding knife from her pocket, opened the blade and pointed the tip of the knife at the woman, and challenged her to fight her.

The woman told police she was scared that Chapman would cut or stab her with the knife.

She closed the vehicle door, and Chapman returned to her vehicle, retrieved a baseball bat, and walked around the outside of her vehicle with it.

Chapman admitted to pulling out the knife, opening the blade, and pointing it at the woman, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-car accident shuts down Locust St. traffic Eastbound
Traffic stopped on Locust due to three-car crash
FAD Info PM
First Alert Day Sunday for strong storms (June 20, 2021)
Davenport Police says there are no known victims at this time after responding to a shots-fired...
Davenport police respond to gunfire call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street
The man is described as being a white, thin man, approximately 5'5", and was last seen wearing...
Rock Island police searching for bank robbery suspect
Local author shares family history at Davenport Juneteenth event
Local author shares family history at Davenport Juneteenth event

Latest News

No injuries were reported following an early morning fire that happened in Davenport on Sunday....
Three escape early morning fire in Davenport on Sunday
St. Ambrose University announced they are now a certified Bee Campus USA® affiliate, making it...
St. Ambrose University a certified Bee Campus USA affiliate; recognized for steps taken to protect native pollinators
Clearing skies this afternoon with highs only reaching the 60's to low 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Ronald W. Nicodemus
Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership