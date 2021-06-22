Bridge over Black Hawk Creek to be closed for foundation reconstruction in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Tuesday, June 22, the bridge over Black Hawk Creek near the Telegraph entrance of Sunderbruch Park will be closed. This will be closed for reconstruction the foundation according to officials with the Davenport Parks and Recreation.

Officials estimate the bridge to be out of commission through the end of August.

The park and the trail will still be accessible by taking Rockingham Road to Ricker Hill Road.

