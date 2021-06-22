Advertisement

Chlorine vs. Hair - What helps from damaging your hair?

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stacey joined us again to tell us about the damage the sun and chlorine do to your hair. When out in the sun, the cuticles of your hair begin to fray ruining the work put into your hair by coloring, etc. Also, most noticeable in lighter hair, chlorine is a big factor during the summer that will damage your hair.

A few tips Stacey gives Paula:

- Wear a hat and tuck your hair under/up so that in a pool you won’t have the ends of your hair touching chlorine

- Invest in Su products such as hair milk, hair & body wash, hair masks, and after-sun care cream

Don’t let the sun and chlorine change your healthy hair this summer!

Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge // 5619 Utica Ridge Rd Suite 200, Davenport, IA 52807 // https://purebeautyloungeqc.com/

