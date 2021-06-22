Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get...
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the woman.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house.

The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf
Ronald W. Nicodemus
Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership
Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of...
Woman given deferred judgment in knife incident outside Bettendorf elementary school
Kelly Jo Michael
Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die
Deputies were told that 26-year-old Michael Vincent Jagerson Jr., of Burlington, had walked up...
Deputies: Burlington man arrested after headbutting victim

Latest News

Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal
Alberto Montemayor was booked in Tulare County. He's accused of stealing pistachios for resale.
Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic