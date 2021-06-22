Genesis Health System reports no positive patients in the hospital; a first since March 2020

(KWQC) - For the first time in over 400 days health officials with Genesis Health System have reported zero COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized.

Officials on Tuesday morning announced for the first time in 466 days, there are no patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Health officials said the last time the hospital had no COVID-19 positive patients was on March 13, 2020.

“Since everyone hospitalized with any condition is tested, there may be persons under investigation (PUI) in the hospital, but there are no COIVD-19 patients who have tested positive this morning,” officials said. “More great news: the symptomatic 7-day positive rate has dipped to less than one person at .0.95%.”

Officials say that means less than one of every 100 patients considered to be symptomatic, are found to be positive.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and may not be a train but it is still important to be vaccinated and follow the recommendations to prevent spread of the virus,” officials said. “We’re still #InThisTogether.”

