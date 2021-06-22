Advertisement

Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project in Bettendorf expected to last three months

Starting Monday, June 21, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project from Davenshire Drive to...
Starting Monday, June 21, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project from Davenshire Drive to Tanglefoot Lane requires one-way traffic to be allowed northbound only for the duration of the project. Officials say it is expected to last three months.(city of bettendorf)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Bettendorf announced a months-long project that affects traffic on Davenshire Drive and Tanglefoot Lane.

Starting Monday, June 21, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project from Davenshire Drive to Tanglefoot Lane requires one-way traffic to be allowed northbound only for the duration of the project. Officials say it is expected to last three months.

Officials say there will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier from Tanglefoot Lane. Southbound traffic will be detoured to South Hampton Drive until the project has been finished.

