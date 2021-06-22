Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of boat, trailer in Sabula

Officials with the Jackson County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating the driver...
Officials with the Jackson County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating the driver of the vehicle below following a theft. This took place on Friday, June 18 just after 6:10 a.m.(kwqc, jackson county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Jackson County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating the driver of the vehicle below following a theft. This took place on Friday, June 18 just after 6:10 a.m.

Officials say the suspect in the truck is believed to be a man who is driving with a woman passenger. Officials say the woman left the truck and hooked up a boat and trailer from a residential driveway in Sabula, Iowa.

The boat is a newer 22-foot commercial fishing “aluminum plate” boat with a silver 2020 Honda motor. The trailer is homemade with the back part of the trailer being white and officials say it has a unique hull tongue.

Please call the Sheriff’s office at 563-652-3312 or the Sabula Police Department at 563-687-2252.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf
Ronald W. Nicodemus
Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership
Kelly Jo Michael
Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die
Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of...
Woman given deferred judgment in knife incident outside Bettendorf elementary school
Deputies were told that 26-year-old Michael Vincent Jagerson Jr., of Burlington, had walked up...
Deputies: Burlington man arrested after headbutting victim

Latest News

Officials on Tuesday morning announced for the first time in 466 days, there are no patients in...
Genesis Health System reports no positive patients in the hospital; a first since March 2020
Starting Monday, June 21, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project from Davenshire Drive to...
Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project in Bettendorf expected to last three months
Rock Island County Health County officials on Tuesday announced no new reported cases of...
Rock Island County Health Dept. reports ‘no new cases’ of COVID-19
Starting Tuesday, June 22, the bridge over Black Hawk Creek near the Telegraph entrance of...
Bridge over Black Hawk Creek to be closed for foundation reconstruction in Davenport