Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of boat, trailer in Sabula

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Jackson County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating the driver of the vehicle below following a theft. This took place on Friday, June 18 just after 6:10 a.m.

Officials say the suspect in the truck is believed to be a man who is driving with a woman passenger. Officials say the woman left the truck and hooked up a boat and trailer from a residential driveway in Sabula, Iowa.

The boat is a newer 22-foot commercial fishing “aluminum plate” boat with a silver 2020 Honda motor. The trailer is homemade with the back part of the trailer being white and officials say it has a unique hull tongue.

Please call the Sheriff’s office at 563-652-3312 or the Sabula Police Department at 563-687-2252.

