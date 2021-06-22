Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting trial on charges alleging he sexually abused a 12-year-old child multiple times was arrested Tuesday on new charges involving the same child and a teenager.

David Michael Woods, 48, was booked into the Scott County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

Woods was arrested in February on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. According to an arrest affidavit, he abused the child multiple times between November and January.

Court records show he posted $50,000 through a bail bond company and was released from jail.

In a media release Tuesday, Davenport police said that further investigation was conducted, and officers found multiple images of the 12-year-old engaged in sex acts with another person and multiple images of a nude 15-year-old.

