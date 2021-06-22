Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization introduces their specialties

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tammy DeArmond introduces Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization to Paula by explaining what exactly their therapy animals do. With COVID restrictions the past year, we have all been cooped up in our homes for the majority of this time. Therapy animals have helped many through the past year by giving owners comfort of having another to care for and be around.

Located in NorthPark Mall, this organization helps anyone from veterans to people who just need a comfort animal. They also have animals ranging from a bearded dragon to a dog, or even a Tiger Oscar! Every shape and size, they have what you’re looking for.

Join Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Applebee’s on Elmore Ave to support their cause and enjoy a pop-up tent on site, Loki the therapy dog, a muscle car to promote the Veterans Car Club Car Show, and a silent auction for a Black Hills gold monarch butterfly pendant.

Read more on their website: https://animalassistedtherapyeducation.org/

