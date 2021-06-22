Advertisement

Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization introduces their specialties

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tammy DeArmond introduces Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization to Paula by explaining what exactly their therapy animals do. With COVID restrictions the past year, we have all been cooped up in our homes for the majority of this time. Therapy animals have helped many through the past year by giving owners comfort of having another to care for and be around.

Located in NorthPark Mall, this organization helps anyone from veterans to people who just need a comfort animal. They also have animals ranging from a bearded dragon to a dog, or even a Tiger Oscar! Every shape and size, they have what you’re looking for.

Join Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Applebee’s on Elmore Ave to support their cause and enjoy a pop-up tent on site, Loki the therapy dog, a muscle car to promote the Veterans Car Club Car Show, and a silent auction for a Black Hills gold monarch butterfly pendant.

Read more on their website: https://animalassistedtherapyeducation.org/

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf
Ronald W. Nicodemus
Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership
Kelly Jo Michael
Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die
Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of...
Woman given deferred judgment in knife incident outside Bettendorf elementary school
Deputies were told that 26-year-old Michael Vincent Jagerson Jr., of Burlington, had walked up...
Deputies: Burlington man arrested after headbutting victim

Latest News

Rock Island County Health County officials on Tuesday announced no new reported cases of...
Rock Island County Health Dept. reports ‘no new cases’ of COVID-19
Starting Tuesday, June 22, the bridge over Black Hawk Creek near the Telegraph entrance of...
Bridge over Black Hawk Creek to be closed for foundation reconstruction in Davenport
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge tells us what products help our hair against chlorine
Chlorine vs. Hair - What helps from damaging your hair?
Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge tells us what products help our hair against chlorine
Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge Hair vs. Chlorine