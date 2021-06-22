Advertisement

Police presence seen at 14th and Gaines in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A police presence can be seen near West 14th and Gaines streets in Davenport.

Information is very limited at this time and our TV6 crew on the scene is working to get more information.

Our crew can see deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and police from Davenport have responded to the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this as more information becomes available.

