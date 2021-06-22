Advertisement

Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge gives us sunless tanning insiders

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stacey is back in studio with us to give the inside scoop on how to care for your sunless tan. With summer beginning and everyone wanting that “summer glow”, Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge fills us in on how to achieve the perfect tan without the UV-rays from the sun or tanning bed.

How to prep for your spray tan:

  • Exfoliate your skin in the shower before you come
  • Do not put lotion on before you come
  • Use the barrier cream on hands, ankles, and places that get too dark
  • Wear Baggy clothes

After Care:

  • Moisturize your skin well
  • Use something to touch up- Evolv products available at Pure Hair Studio.

Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge // 5619 Utica Ridge Rd Suite 200, Davenport, IA 52807 // https://www.facebook.com/PureHairStudio563/

