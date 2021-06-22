Quad Cities tutoring service seeing increased demand

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - As summer begins and many students take a break from classes, some parents are taking this time to catch their children up on learning. Tutor Doctor, a tutoring service based in Bettendorf, said they’re seeing an increase in demand this year.

“I knew that there would be more of a need and actually I think it’s going to be a rising need through the summer,” said Jill Vokt, the owner of Bettendorf’s Tutor Doctor. “This year I think everybody’s realizing, uh oh, in the fall, we’re gonna go back to the traditional classroom, and my kids are not ready.”

Vokt said they saw a big increase in elementary school kids needing help.

“We’re seeing a lot of elementary families that need help. They need the basic skills. They’re concerned that it didn’t go well for their littler ones. Sitting in front of a computer didn’t go well for many, many kids,” Vokt said.

As the school year approaches, Vokt said she thinks more parents and guardians may realize their kids may need a boost. For parents who may feel like their kids are falling behind academically, she said they’re not alone.

“It’s across the board. A lot of people feel isolated, that you know their kids aren’t doing well, you know, why is that my child. Well, it’s not just your child,” Vokt said.

Vokt said tutoring for basic math and reading skills are in demand for elementary and middle school students. Once the school year begins, she said parents will see specific subjects their child may need assistance in.

“Algebra is a perennial need but kids who didn’t quite get all the math in sequence and they’re going to have holes in their math skills, and that’ll show up in the fall,” she said, “If your student complained a lot and really didn’t have a good school year, trust your gut and get help now. You will not regret spending the seven or eight weeks this summer prepping to start school strong because that really will make all the difference in the world.”

