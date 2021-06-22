Advertisement

Residents file lawsuit against Chemtool after fire

One of the complaints allege Chemtool was negligent, created a nuisance and failed to exercise reasonable care that would have prevented the explosion.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to court records, two class action lawsuits have been filed in Winnebago County following the Chemtool fire in Rockton on June 14.

Both are suing for damages including loss of use and enjoyment of their homes and businesses. You can find the lawsuits here and here.

Plaintiff’s in one of the complaints allege Chemtool was negligent, created a nuisance and failed to exercise reasonable care that would have prevented the explosion.

Ed Manzke is one of the attorney’s representing the residents and said since the complaint was filed, his firm has been busy with people calling. After speaking to many of the residents apart of the suit, Manzke said more than anything, they want answers from Chemtool about how this happened and the potential long-term effects of the explosion.

“Facilities like this don’t have random fires and explosions of this magnitude something terrible has to go wrong and to see what we all saw last Monday,” Manzke said.

Manzke said they are in the preliminary stages of this case and it will be a lengthy process. However, they encourage residents interested in joining the lawsuit to reach out.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf
Ronald W. Nicodemus
Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership
Kelly Jo Michael
Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die
Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of...
Woman given deferred judgment in knife incident outside Bettendorf elementary school
Deputies were told that 26-year-old Michael Vincent Jagerson Jr., of Burlington, had walked up...
Deputies: Burlington man arrested after headbutting victim

Latest News

Rock Island County Health County officials on Tuesday announced no new reported cases of...
Rock Island County Health Dept. reports ‘no new cases’ of COVID-19
Starting Tuesday, June 22, the bridge over Black Hawk Creek near the Telegraph entrance of...
Bridge over Black Hawk Creek to be closed for foundation reconstruction in Davenport
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
Officials on Tuesday morning announced for the first time in 466 days, there are no patients in...
Genesis Health System reports no positive patients in the hospital; a first since March 2020
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Officials identify Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon