Rock Falls readies for test of Code Red emergency system

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department is getting ready to conduct a test of its Code Red emergency notification system. That means you could be getting a test message by phone, TDD, text or email.

On June 30th at 1 p.m., anyone who has already subscribed to the system should receive a notification. If you would like to sign up, you can text rockfalls to 99411 or sign up on the city website under www.rockfalls61071.net. Even if you haven’t subscribed, the system is designed to send alerts to affected areas using public phone records.

Aside from residents, anyone who works in Rock Falls or has relatives living in the area can request to receive alerts through the Code Red system.

