Advertisement

Rock Falls readies for test of Code Red emergency system

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department is getting ready to conduct a test of its Code Red emergency notification system. That means you could be getting a test message by phone, TDD, text or email.

On June 30th at 1 p.m., anyone who has already subscribed to the system should receive a notification. If you would like to sign up, you can text rockfalls to 99411 or sign up on the city website under www.rockfalls61071.net. Even if you haven’t subscribed, the system is designed to send alerts to affected areas using public phone records.

Aside from residents, anyone who works in Rock Falls or has relatives living in the area can request to receive alerts through the Code Red system.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf
Kelly Jo Michael
Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die
Ronald W. Nicodemus
Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership
Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of...
Woman given deferred judgment in knife incident outside Bettendorf elementary school
Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured

Latest News

No injuries were reported following an early morning fire that happened in Davenport on Sunday....
Three escape early morning fire in Davenport on Sunday
National Weather Service
NWS confirms Tornado touchdown in Dubuque County
Three escape early morning fire in Davenport on Sunday
Three escape early morning fire in Davenport on Sunday
NWS confirms Tornado touchdown in Dubuque County
NWS confirms Tornado touchdown in Dubuque County
A police presence can be seen near West 14th and Gaines streets in Davenport. Information is...
Police presence seen at 14th and Gaines in Davenport