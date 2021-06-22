Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Dept. reports ‘no new cases’ of COVID-19

Rock Island County Health County officials on Tuesday announced no new reported cases of COVID-19 in the county.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Health County officials on Tuesday announced no new reported cases of COVID-19 in the county.

“We are happy there are no new cases to report today,” county health department Administrator Nita Ludwig said in a release. “We feel that our vaccination efforts are working to keep people protected from infection. Please get vaccinated at your earliest opportunity so that we can help end this pandemic.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county remains at 14,998. The number of deaths remains at 333.

Officials are asking the community to “do our part” by:

  • Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
  • Staying home when you are sick
  • Wearing a face covering if you have not been fully vaccinated
  • Keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others in public if you have not been fully vaccinated
  • Washing your hands frequently

