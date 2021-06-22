SAU alum looks to qualify for Tokyo Olympics this weekend in race walking

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When Anthony Peters was in middle school, he got into the sport of race walking by accident.

“I was a runner, I was a part of a running club, and I ended up getting injured, the running club happened to offer race walking, my twin brother was already doing it, I was like ‘well, let’s see if I can do it with my injury’ it would be good cross-training, just trying to keep going and just run again when I’m better,” Peters said, “long story short here I am still doing it.”

Unlike most other running competitions, race walking comes with some important technicalities.

“Race walking is a very particular sport, you have two basic rules you have to follow, one foot to the human eye always has to be on the ground, we have trained officials that know what this looks like and all that, and while on the ground you can’t bend your knee,” Peters said, “eventually you get good enough, it actually looks like your knee is backward so that tends not to be an issue for a lot of people.”

The Bartlett, Illinois native would then head on to Saint Ambrose where he would win the 2016 NAIA 3k Championship before graduating in 2018. This would put him at the top of the US college ranks as the NCAA does not recognize race walking as a sport.

“You’re literally trying to go as fast as possible in an inefficient manner, it would be much more efficient to run it, but that’s not the point,” Peters said.

Now, Peters is looking to make it on a world stage.

“Ideally I’d like to make it to the Olympics,” Peters said.

It’ll be quite the challenge for the 25-year-old, he comes into the event with a qualification time of 1:32 in the 20k, which puts him fifth overall for the men’s division of the race. To qualify for the Olympics, he’ll first have to post a time of 1:21 or less in the race walk, as well as finish in the top three.

“In a race type environment I mean it’s going to be under 7-minute miles,” Peters said, “personally, my fastest mile is going to be a 6:12”

He also encourages people to reach out if they want to join the sport.

“If you’re living in the Quad Cities especially I mean contacting the Ambrose coaches, I mean they were great to work with, they know a lot from working with me and my fellow athletes, I mean contacting me, I’m over all kinds of social media so contacting me, I can help you out, or just finding race walk groups on social media I mean we have pretty huge Facebook groups,” he said.

Until then, Peters feels ready for what the trials have in store.

“Hoping to just really kill it there,” Peters said.

