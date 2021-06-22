Advertisement

Sunny & Pleasant For Your Tuesday

Showers & Storms This Evening/Overnight
By Theresa Bryant
Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- After a very chilly start with lows in the 40′s and 50′s, we’ll see a rebound in readings under mostly sunny skies. Look for highs reaching the middle 70′s to near 80 degrees for your Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase late this afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms developing across the region through the evening and into the overnight hours. There is a marginal risk for the possibility of severe storms (mainly west), which could produce hail, damaging winds and brief moderate to heavy rain. Showers should wrap up early Wednesday, followed by clearing, breezy and warmer conditions. Expect rain chances returning by the end of the week into the weekend, with highs in the 80′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Increasing cloudiness by late afternoon. High: 77°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible early, then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy. High: 82°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

